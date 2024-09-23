“I couldn’t eat, talk or walk for months” – Moesha speaks

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Moesha Boduong, has finally broken silence on her recent health struggles in an exclusive interview with Eugene of Nkonkonsa Media.

The popular socialite who has been notably absent from social media, revealed that she spent months bedridden and partially paralyzed after slipping into a coma.

Moesha detailed her harrowing experience, explaining that while her speech has partially returned, she is still grappling with severe mobility challenges.

“I was completely bedridden for months. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t do anything. I thank God I’m better now.

As you can see, I can talk, though I’m still struggling to speak properly,” – She shared while appearing visibly emotional.

Despite the progress she has made, Moesha disclosed that she continues to face significant limitations due to partial paralysis.

“Half of my body is paralyzed—one leg and one hand don’t function, so I can’t type on my phone, only talk,” she said.

-- AD --

Moesha’s health challenges began earlier this year when she reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital following an incident at a club.

Some reports suggest that she slipped while twerking, which led to her bedridden state and eventual coma.