Entertainment

I couldn’t pronounce ‘lion’ so I was sacked from my job as an English teacher in China – Aba Dope (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Outspoken Ghanaian content creator and influencer, Aba Dope in a recent interview on the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3 revealed the struggle she went through as an English teacher in China.

The spirited lady explained that she went to further her education in China and had to maneuver her way through the country as she did not know anyone there.

According to Aba, she was sacked from her first and second jobs as an English teacher due to wrong pronunciations of words.

She however resorted to YouTube and Google to learn the right way to pronounce and to improve her accent.

She then advised that we improve the quality of our pronunciation, as it doesn’t help Ghanaians when they travel outside the country.

