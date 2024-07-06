I created my own GWR application – Chef Smith confesses

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has apologised for the controversies surrounding his so-called Guinness World Records attempt.

In what looked like a heartfelt public apology in an interview with GHOne Television, the man who claims to have been named by GWR as the new cook-a-thon record holder, asked for forgiveness amid tears.

According to him, he created his own GWR application.

In the course of the exclusive interview, he explained that he copied Adu Safoa’s application documents to seek sponsorship for his cook-a-thon

recall that on Tuesday, July 2, Chef Smith announced to the media at a press conference that he is the new cook-a-thon record holder adducing as proof a certificate.

However, the Guinness World Records in a reply to a mail sent by Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie, indicated that Chef Smith’s assertion is false.