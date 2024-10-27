I Cry Anytime I See Funny Face- Kwabena Kwabena

GhPageEntertainmentI Cry Anytime I See Funny Face- Kwabena Kwabena
Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena has based on Funny Face’s issue to recount how he almost lost himself some years back.

Kwabena whilst speaking in an interview on Ghana News TV revealed that he understands Funny Face a lot because he had been there before.

The musician stated during the interview that even though he called for a divorce, he went through hell following his divorce from his wife, saying “It was very difficult when I ended my marriage. I can say I was not far from what happened to my brother, Funny Face”.

The ace musician added that anytime he sees Funny Face, “I cry because it could have been me. So let us keep our brother in our prayers”.

Talking about his new song, “Fakye Me” in which he featured Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, Kwabena Kwabena said “I wrote that song when I was going through a lot. I asked God to forgive me if I had done something wrong because I am only human. I can make mistakes but should my mistakes lead me to such a situation?”

Source:Gh Page

