I cur$ed my husband because he refused to sleep with me when I was in the mood- woman reveals

By Mzta Churchill

A woman has taken to Lawson Afisem to disclose the decision she took after her husband failed to satisfy her s3xual needs.

Speaking with Maame Frimpomaa Korankye on Lawson Afisem, the woman in her thirties disclosed that even though she is married, she and her husband are not staying in the same house.

She noted that she decided to visit her husband to check up on him after noticing that he was not feeling well.

The woman added that, when she went to her husband’s house, the latter sucker her breast and tried to sleep with her, However, their child spoilt everything because, in the process, they came into the room.

The woman who was in the mood and wanted her husband to satisfy her sent her children home and decided to go back to her husband’s house for s3xual satisfaction.

Sadly enough, the woman noted that the husband refused to satisfy her, and, out of anger, she cur$Ed the husband.

