I cursed Anne Sansa because she played me wicked- Prophet Azuka reveals he is the one behind Anne’s disgrace

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian man of God widely known on-screen as Prophet Azuka has shockingly disclosed that he is behind Anne Sansa’s predicament.

The controversial man of God made the shocking disclosure whole speaking on the recent episode of Gh Page’ “Rash Hour” hosted and co hosted by Rashad and King Asu B respectively.

The man of God disclosed that he has known Anne Sansa for a couple of years now, adding that, there was a deal between them once upon a time.

According to Prophet Azuka, he helped Anne Sansa to get a deal worth 2.5 million dollars.

Prophet Azuka noted that, he and Anne went into a consensus that, should the deal become successful, he would get his share of it.

However, after everything had become successful, Prophet Azuka stated that Anne refused to fulfill her promise of giving him a percentage of the money received.

Being embittered, Prophet Azuka claims he cursed Anne on several occasions, the reason she trended across social media platforms recently for the wrong reasons.

