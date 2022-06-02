type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I dance better than Asamoah Gyan" - Thomas Partey brags in Twi
Entertainment

“I dance better than Asamoah Gyan” – Thomas Partey brags in Twi

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey has described himself as a better dancer than former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Answering a question from ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamaoah, Thomas Partey said among things, that he dances better than Asamoah Gyan.

Speaking in Twi, a popular local dialect, the Arsenal midfielder also reminisced about the incident that occurred after the Black Stars beat Nigeria in a crunch World Cup decider in Abuja weeks ago.

According to him, he escaped quickly into the dressing room when the fans trooped onto the field. He had to later watch the mayhem that was created by the angry Nigerian fans on TV.

Thomas Partey also commended coach Otto Addo and applauded his efforts. He also gave credit to the entire team even though it was his solo effort which won the game against Nigeria.

“We led the entire team to victory” was his response to Nana Aba Anamaoah when he was praised.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan is highly known for his infectious charisma when he was in the Black Stars. His iconic dance moves were a routine whenever he scored a goal.

However, Thomas Partey has said Ghanaians are yet to realize he is a better dancer than Asamoah Gyan.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 2, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81.2 ° F
    81.2 °
    81.2 °
    81 %
    2.8mph
    79 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News