I Dare You To Expose Me- Sally Man Faces MC Quaye

Controversial media personality Sally Mann has dared Master of Ceremonies MC Quaye to expose her.

This comes after the MC, via a Facebook post, subtly made a shocking disclosure about Sally Mann.

MC Frank Quaye has stated that things are not as they appear on the surface when it comes to Sally Mann, as he claims she is very broke.

He disclosed how the media personality is finding it very difficult to fund her life.

Apart from owing a grocery store close to MC Quaye’s neighborhood, Sally Mann, according to MC Quaye, can hardly pay her rent.

Reacting to these allegations, Sally Mann has dared MC Quaye to expose her.



She claims in a post sighted by Gh Page that there is not an iota of truth in the allegations leveled against her by the MC.