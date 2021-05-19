Gospel musician Gifty Adorye aka Empress Gifty formally known as Gifty Osei has responded to critics who believe her dressing to public and private events doesn’t suit her as a gospel musician.

According to some critics, her dresses for events are too extravagant and they believe that those dresses are for people doing secular music.

But in her latest interview, the ‘Jesus over do’ singer explained that it saddens her when people pass such comment about her dresses adding that these same wished they had the dress but because they don’t have that kind of money to buy it they tend to attack her.

She said: “There are people who can’t afford the dress you wear so when they see you dressed then they develop high blood pressure

If you give them the dress, they’ll wear but because the person doesn’t have what you are wearing that’s why they are talking negative about it.”

Gifty went on and revealed that at some point she started giving those dresses out to her fans which they gladly accept without complaining.

“But if the person had some, they might see hoe beautiful it is so some time I do give away most of the dress I wear to my fans.”

According to her, giving out the dresses has now become common to her because immediately she wears it to a music awards or program the next thing for her is to dash it out.

“It is a normal thing that I do so maybe a dress I wore to some music awards or a big program when I’m done I look for who might be wearing the same size of the dress and give it out for free to those who might need it.“

Asked if she doesn’t see anything wrong with giving her dresses out, she stated emphatically that no just that the people complaining wished to be dressed like her and she has to give them that opportunity.

“I do it often so I don’t see anything wrong why would you complain about my dressing it just that you wished to be dressed like me” she concluded.