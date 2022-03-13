“I date men who are 60 years and above only because they take care of me well unlike the young ones” – Actress reveals

- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress and model, Monalisa Stephen, has said that she likes dating older men, most especially those that are 60-years-old and above.

The 29-year-old social media influencer, who is an advocate of body positivity, made the revelation in an interview with Daily Sun.

“Everyone knows that I have always liked older men. I use to be ashamed to say it but now, I can say it with my full chest. I love dating older men. And yes, men in their 60s and above. And if I ever consider marriage, I’ll end up with men in that age bracket,” she said.

On why she doesn’t want to get married or have kids, Stephen says marriage is overrated, adding that she would rather have someone with whom to enjoy life without any form of commitment.

“I just want to be with someone and we enjoy life together. He doesn’t have to put a ring on it to prove his love. Marriage is overrated. I also don’t want to have kids; I want to adopt kids. A lot of kids are out there who don’t have homes. I want to give them homes and let them know how it feels to have mums and families,” she added.