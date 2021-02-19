I dated 14 different guys during my visit to the USA- Efia Odo

Efia Odo in her quest to find a husband during her visit to the USA has revealed that she dated 14 men in the process.

In a recent interview with Kofi TV, the actress and photo model spoke about her plans on finally settling down.

Efia Odo, in response to why she has not been as active on social media as before, explained that she felt she already got all the attention she needed.

Again, she said that she has resolved to cut down on social media drama because she is in a much better place in her life.

According to her, growth comes with change and so she had decided to slow down on trending for the wrong reasons all the time.

Meanwhile, Efia Odo spoke about her visit to the USA and her partner search. The actress disclosed that she dated 14 guys during her search and this has been captured in a show she will put out soon.

She clarified that by dating she only meant that she was getting to know them and that, for most of them, she was not involved with them intimately.

Also, Efia Odo was recently outdoored as the brand ambassador for Turking owned Deco company, Euro Deco.