I Deserve To Win TGMA Artist Of The Year Award- Fameye

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has said that he is in anticipation of being nominated into the next TGMA coveted Artist of The Year category.

The musician claims after getting the nomination, he expects to win and become the next TGMA Artist of the Year.

Speaking during an interview, the musician revealed that gone were the days when he showed no interest in the popular artist of the year category.

According to him, “Normally when people told me about the artist of the year category in the past, I was not ready for it yet”.

Meanwhile, Fameye has said that following his hard work and dedication, he thinks he deserves to be awarded the Artist of the Year in the next TGMA, saying, “But this time around, I believe I deserve to be nominated and perhaps go ahead to win it”.