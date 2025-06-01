type here...
Entertainment

I did many dirty works for NPP but…- Spirito cries out

By Mzta Churchill

Kumasi “Strongman” Lion Spirito has disclosed that he and the opposition NPP party are now on parallel lines, stating that he is no longer a member.

Spirito took to the radio to reveal that, after numerous sacrifices for the NPP, he had said goodbye to the party.

Speaking in an interview with Bullet on Sikka FM monitored by Gh Page, Spirito stated that NPP is a wicked political party.

In his elaboration, Spirito recounted how he made a lot of sacrifices for the political party before former president, Akufo Addo came to power.

According to him, he and most of his boys would have been in jail by now had it not been the fact that their efforts did not prove futile- that is, President Akufo Addo won.

However, Spirito claims after winning power, neither the president nor the bigwigs in the NPP could reach out to them to appreciate them.

This among other reasons according to Spirito triggered his decision to quit the NPP and join the NDC.

