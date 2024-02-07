I did not have an ‘erection’ during the Kiss-A-Thon because it’s my talent” – Kwame love reveals

- Advertisement -

Kwame Love, the Ghanaian man who made headlines after seeking to break the Guinness World Record for longest kissing marathon in the world, has revealed that he did not have an erection during the Kiss-A-Thon.

He made these revelations on Plan B FM’s weekend entertainment show dubbed “Plan B Show biz” hosted by Blutut Africa where he

opened up on what motivated him to embark on the kiss-a-thon attempt.

RELATED STORY: My next Kiss-A-Thon would be with Abena Korkor – Isaac Kwame love reveals (VIDEO)

According to him, he is someone who identifies himself as having the talent to kiss due to the way and manner he can sip mango and orange for quite some time without getting tired.

He also indicated that the recent trend where people are fond of embarking on various marathons to make their countries proud and popularize themselves motivated him to embark on the kiss-a-thon journey.

“I have a talent for kissing, which I would say is a gift. I have been sipping Yoghurt, Mango, and orange for a long, so the more I sip them it tells me that I can kiss,” he stated.