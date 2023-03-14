- Advertisement -

Following the ungrateful tag which has been forcefully hung around her neck by critics and her former colleagues – Nana Ama Mcbrown has been left with no other option than to let the cat out of the bag.

From the horse’s own mouth, she wasn’t sacked from UTV as earlier speculated in the media by some Instagram bloggers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Johnny Hughes earlier this morning on 3FM, the former UTV worker emphatically stated that she had no contract with her former employers.

Going into deep details as to what actually triggered her exit from Despite Media to ONUA TV, Nana Ama Mcbrown explained that it got to a time she had problems with her show due to the controversies which followed anytime either her guests or pundits dropped contentious comments.

She had a hard time trying to deal with such problems because they were gradually denting her hard-earned reputation and also had a negative effect on her mental health.

Due to that, she contacted her bosses last December as to how they could find a lasting solution to all the court problems and whatnot.

As confessed by her, she proposed that either her show is redefined or another program should be set up for her so she bade United Showbiz goodbye but will keep working at UTV.

But from last December up till today, none of his employers contacted her to share ideas on her proposal.

Because she had no contract with them and couldn’t keep staying in the house, she decided to leave and join ONUA TV.

Nana Ama Mcbrown additionally revealed that she left without telling her bosses as she refused to tender in her resignation letter because she believes she was disrespected.

