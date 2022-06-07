type here...
“I didn’t hit her, she died of cancer” – Osinachi’s husband clarifies

By Albert
According to Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of Osinachi, a well-known Nigerian gospel singer, his wife died of lung cancer.

Mr Nwachukwu also claimed that, contrary to popular belief, he never struck his late wife.

On Friday, while being brought to the Abuja High Court, the father-of-four made the statement.

He said: “Let me tell the whole world, I have suffered a lot. I have been abandoned. What killed my wife was cancer of the lungs; I didn’t hit my wife. My wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu, died of cancer of the lungs, so I’m suffering for what I do not know”!

On April 8, Osinachi died, and her husband was accused by many of her coworkers of subjecting her to domestic violence, which led to her death.

The 42-year-old vocalist was a member of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre’s lead choir.

Initially, the singer was said to have died of throat cancer. Her family and friends regretted her violent marriage to Peter Nwachukwu shortly after the news of her death went viral.

