“I didn’t kill her, I only saw her dismembered body in my house” – Man denies killing girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Damian, the Uniport student has denied killing his girlfriend, Justina claiming he returned home to find her mutilated body.

Recall GhPage.com reported that the 400-level student was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and attempting to dispose of her dismembered body.

He revealed this and more in a question and answer probing by police officers in front of members of the press.

Damian maintains his stand that he did not murder his girlfriend and only returned home to see her dismembered body.

When asked why he did not report the murder, he claimed he was sick and had gone to a pharmacy for treatment.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Even though Damian stays alone, he insists he didn’t have a hand in her death.