Bernard Nyarko’s mother Auntie Ceci as she is called has finally broken the silence on issues regarding the death of her beloved son, the late Bernard Kwame Nyarko.

In an interview at the one-week observance of her son, she indicated as a mother she went at length to do everything possible just to make her son whom she loved strong again.

Speaking to Kofi TV, Auntie Ceci said at the early stages of Bernard’s illness, a pastor called her from Ghana that he can help her son recover speedily only if she(the mother) can offer him Ghc2,200 otherwise she will lose her son.

As a mother who loves her son, she gave the money to the pastor including other foodstuffs all in the name of seeking healing for her son. Though she said at a point she borrowed to add up to what was in her coffers.

According to the mother’s account, the pastor gave them only three days for the late Bernard Nyarko to stand on his feet again but that never happened.

Reacting to claims that she stopped friends and loved ones especially Kumawood movie stars from visiting he son, Auntie Ceci said it was her son who had given her that directive not to allow anyone from outside the family to see him in that state until he’s well enough.

Tears flowing down her cheeks as she spoke, she said she didn’t kill her son rather she did everything within her means to bring back to life Bernard Nyarko when he was indisposed.

May his gentle soul rest in the eternal bosom of the Lord.