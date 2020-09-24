type here...
I didn’t leave the VGMA venue because I lost the award – Kelvynboy

By Qwame Benedict
Former Bhim Nation signee Kelvynboy has finally broken his silence on why he stormed out of the just ended 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

A video surfaced on the awards night that saw the ‘Lai lai’ crooner leaving the event grounds in an angry mood which made some people conclude that he was furious because he lost the award for the best Afrobeat artiste.

Even people who where outside the venue saw how Kelvynboy and his entourage left the venue without speaking to anyone.

Speaking in an interview KMJ on Joy Prime’s ‘Showbiz Now’ explained that he walking away from the event was coincidental.

According to him, he had other engagement somewhere and needed to go there hence his decision to leave the premises before the end of the awards.

He continued that awards are sort of appreciation to an artiste but he always appreciates himself and not wait for anyone to appreciate him for what he does best.

Kelvynboy was in the news few days ago after crushing his newly bought Range Rover into the car of policeman.

Source:Ghpage

