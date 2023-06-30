“I didn’t rent any 3-bedroom apartment for Efia” – Avram confesses

- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of COMMON SENSE FAMILY – Avram Ben Moshe has publicly confessed that he rented a 3-bedroom apartment for Efia.

In a video that went viral about two weeks ago, Avram Ben Moshe, who looked very angry, alleged that when he first met Efia, she was staying in the trenches and had to immediately rent a fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment for her.

He additionally lied that Efia had bad teeth hence he had to pay for her front gum to be fixed.

After Avram made these claims, Efia granted an exclusive interview with GhPage to dismiss all the braggadocious talks from the religious critic.

Well, Avram has finally admitted that he lied to gain public sympathy.

In a new TikTok video, Avram revealed that he even owes his landlord 3-month arrears.

He additionally disclosed that he never paid for Efia’s teeth to be paid.

