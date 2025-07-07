I didn’t sleep when Ibrahim Mahama said he wanted to help me- Suzzy Pinamang

Suzzy Pinamang, the Adventist student who almost lost her sight, after her colleague, Amoabeng decided to use her to test his gun.

Suzzy is back in Ghana after weeks of being abroad for her eye surgery.

Speaking with Gh Page for the first time after her recovery, Suzzy Pinamang made her feeling known when she heard that business tycoon, Ibrahim Mahama wanted to support her.

According to Suzzy, Ibrahim Mahama coming into the picture to support her was something she never thought of.

Suzzy disclosed that had it not been for her fastness, she would have swallowed an unknown insect after she was told plans were far advanced towards Ibrahim Mahama supporting her.

The young student said that the very night she heard the story, she was unable to sleep, because, she was shocked and in anticipation at the same time.

Meanwhile, Suzzy thanked the business mogul among others who supported her during her predicament.