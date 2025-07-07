type here...
Entertainment

I didn’t sleep when Ibrahim Mahama said he wanted to help me- Suzzy Pinamang

By Mzta Churchill

Suzzy Pinamang, the Adventist student who almost lost her sight, after her colleague, Amoabeng decided to use her to test his gun.

Suzzy is back in Ghana after weeks of being abroad for her eye surgery.

Speaking with Gh Page for the first time after her recovery, Suzzy Pinamang made her feeling known when she heard that business tycoon, Ibrahim Mahama wanted to support her.

According to Suzzy, Ibrahim Mahama coming into the picture to support her was something she never thought of.

READ ALSO: Empress Gifty has regretted marrying a fool like you- Afia Schwar tells Hopeson Ardoye

Suzzy disclosed that had it not been for her fastness, she would have swallowed an unknown insect after she was told plans were far advanced towards Ibrahim Mahama supporting her.

The young student said that the very night she heard the story, she was unable to sleep, because, she was shocked and in anticipation at the same time.

Meanwhile, Suzzy thanked the business mogul among others who supported her during her predicament.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

We lost hope after taking Suzzy to hospitals in Ghana- brother says

Empress Gifty has regretted marrying a fool like you- Afia Schwar tells Hopeson Ardoye

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, July 7, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Ghanaians slam Senior Man Layla

Senior Man Layla

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Two St. Louis’ girls who entered car boot to sneak out of campus to do hookup business caught

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways