Hiplife artiste KiDi has blamed his failure to bag the award for Artiste of the Year at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) on himself.

The Lynx Entertainment signee, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, says he became too proud on the night and that might have caused him to lose out on the ultimate award to gospel diva, Diana Antwi Hamilton.

KiDi, in his latest interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM, noted that it is normal that once nominated, you harbour the belief that you can win the categories and possibly win the ultimate.

But then winning the Artiste of the Year got into his head too much when he won his 3rd award on the night, he said.

“When I took the first award, I didn’t talk too much, the second too, I spoke less in my acceptance speech, but when I took the 3rd award, it boosted my confidence and at that point I felt I was so close to winning the Artiste of the Year, the reason I said, ‘I will be back’.

“But at the point, I felt God said, ‘my guy, you’re becoming too proud for my liking’. The four you have received is okay, go home with it,” KiDi humorously said.

Although KiDi bagged four awards including, Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year, Highlife song of the year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year and EP of the year, on the night, he couldn’t walk home the coveted prize as he highly anticipated.

Diana Hamilton has become the first female Gospel Artiste to win the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 VGMA.

She beat competition from KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie to take home the ultimate prize.

The Adom hitmaker also won three other awards on the night including Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Song Of The Year and the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year.