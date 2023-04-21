type here...
“I directed KiDi’s management to a powerful juju woman” – Ayisha Modi alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
"I directed KiDi's management to a powerful juju woman" - Ayisha Modi alleges
Ghanaian music promoter, Ayisha Modi, has alleged in a trending video that she directed KiDi’s management to a powerful ‘juju woman’ when immediately she got the news that the singer was sick.

According to Ayisha Modi, she immediately called KiDi’s management to recommend a powerful ‘juju woman’ who’s popularly known as Aberewa Nana to them because she knows the potency of her traditional medicines.

In the video, Ayisha Modi also confessed that she visits Aberewa Nana to aid her anytime she has a spiritual-related problem.

READ ALSO: Is KiDi suffering from liver cancer? Worried fans ask as the singer reveals he’s suffering from a liver-related disease

Apparently, this same Aberewa Nana is the herbalist who nearly put Hajia Bintu into trouble after she hired her to promote her ‘Do As I Say’ and ‘Favour’ charms for her.

Recall that about a week and some days ago, Hjaia Binu went viral on social media after she revealed that there are several medicines that ladies could use to tie men down by tightening up their private parts.

She added that the medicines do have the efficacy to attract and maintain men. Hajia Bintu advised that ladies use it properly in order to snatch and make the husbands and boyfriends of others theirs.

Meanwhile, KiDi himself has disclosed that he’s battling a liver-related disease but unfortunately, the details about his current state are quite scanty.

READ ALSO: “If you see my liver, you’ll pray for me” – KiDi ‘cries’

    Source:Ghpage

