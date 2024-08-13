Kumawood actor Ogyam has disclosed the failure of his second wife to perform some home chores made him divorce her.

According to Oygam, he married his wife with the intention of her coming to help him in life but this wife had her own plans.

He claimed that instead of his wife staying home and helping take care of the family she was always moving from one place to the other.

Oygam claimed that his wife was only interested in attending funerals and weddings neglecting all the work at home including cooking.

He continued that since he didn’t want to have any issues with his wife, he took her back to her family saying he couldn’t continue to entertain all those actions from her.

