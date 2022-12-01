Socialite Princess Shyngle has listed what men who are interested in her must be ready for.

First off, she has intimated boldly that she does not have any desire for marriage and would not date with that intention in mind.

She also explicitly stated that she would not, at any time during the relationship, accept to make babies or go ahead and accept marriage proposals.

Princess Shyngle added that a man who breaks the rule by proposing to her would lose her forever because marriage and starting a family are out of her plans.

According to her, men who are interested in her must be ready to shower her with expensive gifts, pay her bills, and always be there for her. She would not care about extra women being around him.

In a long Instagram post, Princess Shyngle wrote:

“The thought of me ever getting married again makes me sick to the stomach. I don’t ever want to get married again. So if we are dating, don’t be calling and texting me every day, once a week is good.”

Princess Shyngle also added.

“Do not ever introduce me to any of your friends or family members. Do not date try to propose to me because that will be the very last time you will ever hear from me again.”

“I don’t care if you’re bisexual; you can cheat on me with men and women and I don’t care as long as you’re paying me bills, supporting my dreams, giving me good D, buying me expensive things… I will be happy.”

Princess Shyngle who has had a couple of failed marriages concluded her terms and conditions by writing:

“I’m not interested in having kids so feel free to have as many baby mama’s as you want, Lastly, do not ever post me on social media or tell me you love me.”