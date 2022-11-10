“Why I do not want to own properties in Accra” – Sarkodie explains

- Advertisement -

Owning properties in Accra is not in the plans of rapper Sarkodie.

According to him, aside from the hustle and bustle f city life, his personal preference would be not to own an estate in the capital.

Explaining his reasons, the rapper said he has always got loved the ‘countryside” the cool place far away from home.

Sarkodie mentioned Axim and Aburi as his preferred places when he eventually wants to own properties and live in a serene environment.

“For some reason, I do want to have properties in Accra. I prefer Axim and places around Aburi. I like the environment and everything and I like a land that has not been cleared yet.”

Sarkodie said that on the back of his upcoming song with Black Sherif on the JamzAlbum.