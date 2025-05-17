“I don’t believe in the Bible and Jesus who died” – Interview of Dada KD resurfaces

Ghanaian highlife artiste Dada Kwaku Dua, popularly known as Dada KD, is reported dead.

Dada KD’s manager King Pee, has confirmed the sad news to various news portals.

According to him, the musician took ill on Friday, May 16, 2025, got inactive and couldn’t talk.

They then rushed him to the Gbawe SDA Hospital, but unfortunately passed away on Friday evening.

Dada, before his death, was preparing for a show in London on 25th May, 2025.

The highlife musician is known for songs such as ‘Odo Mu Anigye’, ‘Ene Me Nye’, ‘Yebeye Yen Ho Fi’, ‘So Mu Gye’, ‘Obiaa Se Eye’, among others.

‘I don’t believe in Jesus, bible, they are all fake’- Dada K.D 2020 interview with Delay

During an exclusive interview with Delay in 2020, Ghanaian highlife musician, Dada Kwaku Dua- known professionally as Dada KD has condemned the gospel of Jesus Christ and Christianity as a whole.

He revealed in an interview with Delay that Jesus Christ was an imaginary character invented to deceive people, especially Africans.

The singer also said he does not believe in the Bible as there’s no proof the words are really from Jesus or any God.

Dada KD said he cannot believe what he can’t see with his naked eyes, and that all the things that revolve around the Jesus concept are fake.

