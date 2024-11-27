I Don’t Care About What You Say About Me- Tiktoker Jude Fires Critics

Man of the moment, Tiktoker Jude has finally slammed critics.

A video is flying across social media platforms where Jude is seen eating and talking simultaneously.

Even though he was speaking in jest, Tiktoker Jude fired shots at his critics who body shame him.

Jude claims he is not tickled by the negative comments on his body, hence, negative comments about his body are always swept under the canopy.

According to him, he does not care about what people say about his body, claiming he appreciates who he is and the kind of body he has.

He noted that numerous people take blood tonic just to grow plump like he is but are finding it difficult, so, if he is created this way, he has no problem with it.

He stated that such negative comments are not going to make him stop eating.