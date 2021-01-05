type here...
I don't chase men, I replace them- Yaa Jackson

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kumawood actress turned musician, Yaa Konadu Jackson has yet caused a serious hubbub on social media with a recent post of her.

According to her in a recent post on social media, she doesn’t chase men but rather finds delight in replacing them asap.

This statement from her has got netizens talking and asking questions.

Her claims above clearly show she is not like other ladies who crazily fall in love when in a relationship and chase after men even when they are messing up big time.

You see, there have been stories of some ladies losing their lives as a result of love in recent times. Yaa Jackson wouldn’t want to fall a victim to that hence her open statements to possible suitors.

Sharing a raunchy photo on social media, she captioned; “I don’t chase men,I replace them”.

Source:GHPAGE

