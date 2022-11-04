African dancehall king, Shatta Wale has opened up about his sex life during an exclusive interview with Captain Smart on ONUA TV.

According to the self-styled African Dancehall king, he has lost count of the number of ladies he has slept with.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale ‘exposes’ how Bulldog has been sabotaging Mcbrown behind the scenes

Speaking with the controversial Captain Smart, Shatta Wale claimed that ever since he became a star, ladies have been flooding his DMs and house just to warm his bed for him.

When asked about the total number of ladies he has slept with so far because of his fame, Shatta initially asserted that they are over 900 and later added a billion to it.

The “Bullet Proof” hitmaker hilariously claimed that ladies see him as a very handsome guy and they normally compare him to the late Micahel Jackson and R Kelly hence they are always around him just to have a feel of his manhood.

Although Shatta Wale might have slept with a lot of ladies but the number of women he has bedded won’t be anything close to the 900 he’s bragging about.

READ ALSO: You told me President Mahama sends you to bring him girls – Shatta Wale goes hard on Bulldog

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: You see Black Sherif as a threat – Shatta Wale’s close friend alleges