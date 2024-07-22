“I don’t even know him” – K.K Fosu speaks and reveals why he didn’t attend John Claude’s funeral

Following the harsh criticisms from Ghanaians, K.K Fosu has revealed why he didn’t attend blogger John Claude Tamakloe’s funeral.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sister Sandy on ADOM TV; the veteran musician asserted that he doesn’t even know John Claude.

According to K.K Fosu, the first time he met John Claude was the day the unfortunate accident that claimed the life of the writer happened.

As emphatically stated by K.K Fosu, he shares no ties with John Claude and he wasn’t even a member of his team when the accident happened.

K.K Fosu further accused Elom Beenie as the one behind the trending reports that he intentionally refused to attend Jean Claude’s funeral despite being his publicist.

The award-winning musician ended the interview with a word of caution to Elorm Beenie to desist from tarnishing his image because he’s innocent.

Netizens Reactions…

Daniel Andoh – Ghana eh, the politicians will continue to fool us saaaaa, he said he doesn’t know him and you want him to say what , you want him to lie or what , maybe the other occupants of the car brought the guy on board but he himself doesn’t know him, how difficult is that to understand?

Lovelyn Mawunam – Yet he was in the same car with him? Herhhh

Yoofie Eyeson – Smh Herh kk...You don’t know him but you decided to record a song for him ? You don’t know him but he was in the same car with you ?Which artist in Ghana here will even allow someone he/she doesn’t know be in the same car with him for a show ?

Wisdom Gambo Komla – Don’t worry. Whether he know him or not

NanaYaw Berima Poxieble – Buh earlier reports stated that it was Bless who brought the guy on board…so why are people attacking KK if he says he doesn’t know him?