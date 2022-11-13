- Advertisement -

By all accounts, Ghana is currently experiencing a downturn but Evangelist Diana Asamoah who is an NPP sympathizer insists otherwise.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay Media, Diana Asamoah claimed that she has never experienced the economic hardships almost 100 per cent of Ghanaians are talking about.

As bragged by her, she has only heard of the wallowing and cries of hardship by many Ghanaians in the country but she has not experienced it.

She further went on to add that the people complaining about economic hardships don’t know God and that the reason they are suffering and not because of Nana Addo’s incompetence.

To place much emphasises on her claims that only those who domt know God are suffering, she referenced “Daniel 11:32” to make her statement complete.

The gospel diva, therefore, explained that her reliance on God is the key, hence she is blessed beyond measure despite the melting Ghanaian economy.

She ended her submissions by urging Ghanaians who are currently wailing over the deplorable state of the economy to fasten their seat belts because we are yet to experience severe hardships.

