Unlike Nigeria, I don’t feel safe walking freely in Ghana because I am famous – Black Sherif

- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has explained why he believes he feels safer in Nigeria than in Ghana.

According to him, due to his popularity, he feels unsafe walking around in Ghana.

Explaining his thoughts on Twitter after he was accosted by a fan, Black Sherif explained that in Nigeria, he is able to walk freely because his popularity has not gained much ground and traction there.

In a tweet, the Second Sermon intimated that his safety has been very important to him, he usually takes that into consideration before stepping out in Ghana since he did not know what may be up for him.

STOP THE CAP DUDE. I TOLD KORTY I CAN WALK FREELY IN LAGOS CAUSE NOBODY KNOWS ME THERE, AND I CAN’T DO SAME IN ACCRA CAUSE I’M VERY FAMOUS HERE. THAT’S LITERALLY WHAT I SAID BRO. WHAT Y’ALL WANT FROM ME ? TELL ME.