type here...
GhPageEntertainmentUnlike Nigeria, I don't feel safe walking freely in Ghana because I...
Entertainment

Unlike Nigeria, I don’t feel safe walking freely in Ghana because I am famous – Black Sherif

By Albert
Black Sherif cuts hair as he changes looks ahead of 20th birthday 
- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has explained why he believes he feels safer in Nigeria than in Ghana.

According to him, due to his popularity, he feels unsafe walking around in Ghana.

Explaining his thoughts on Twitter after he was accosted by a fan, Black Sherif explained that in Nigeria, he is able to walk freely because his popularity has not gained much ground and traction there.

In a tweet, the Second Sermon intimated that his safety has been very important to him, he usually takes that into consideration before stepping out in Ghana since he did not know what may be up for him.

STOP THE CAP DUDE. I TOLD KORTY I CAN WALK FREELY IN LAGOS CAUSE NOBODY KNOWS ME THERE, AND I CAN’T DO SAME IN ACCRA CAUSE I’M VERY FAMOUS HERE. THAT’S LITERALLY WHAT I SAID BRO. WHAT Y’ALL WANT FROM ME ? TELL ME.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 8, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News