I Don’t Fight Fools- Empress Gifty Fires Back At McBrown

Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has subtly taken a swipe at her rival, Nana Ama McBrown.

To anyone at sea, actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown expressed disappointment in Enpress Gift following her refusal to appear on her show, “Onua Show Time”.

During the recent episode of her show on Onua TV, Empress McBrown rendered an unqualified apology to all her fans and followers of her show for the absence of Empress Gifty on her show.

McBrown claimed that before making the flyer of her show available to all and sundry, she came to a consensus with Empress Gifty that the latter would appear on her show.

“I want to ask for your forgiveness. You would all bear me out that Empress Gifty was seen on the flyer for today’s episode of Onua Showtime. We just got the information that due to some reasons best known to her, she wouldn’t be able to appear on the show. We don’t have anything to do or say. We would like to use this opportunity to beg all Ghanaians and anyone who was in anticipation to see Empress Gifty on the show”.

After apologizing to her fans and followers, McBrown chose to speak directly to Empress Gifty where she said that the action of Empress Gifty pains her a lot, hence, she will never forgive her.

She said, “We thank her for calling to inform us but it pains us that she didn’t come and at the last minute, she is calling us to inform us. Empress, you are now telling me that you cannot appear on my show at the last minute. You have my number, you know both my Whatsapp and direct numbers, what at all has happened and you were not able to call to inform me? You have made your producer call my producer to inform him that you can’t come. If I do the same to you, will you be happy? Call me or I will never forgive you”.

Even though Edem, a member of Empress Gifty’s team has brought to the limelight why the gospel musician couldn’t appear on the show, saying she had an emergency, Empress has finally retaliated.

The Gospel musician shared a video of herself, and via the background sound, conveyed a very deep message, what many have said is a subtle shade at McBrown.

The background sound states “I didn’t say anything because I do not engage fools. I don’t fight fools, I fight people who have sense just like me”.