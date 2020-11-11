I don’t get why Davido is hated just for chasing his dreams- Nigerian rapper laments

- Advertisement -

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe has expressed his confusion at why singer Davido gets so much hate from colleagues and fans alike just for being great at what he does.

The budding rapper who like Rema is a new act under the Mavin Records umbrella believes that Davido undeservedly has a whole army of haters.

Davido is one of the greatest musicians from Africa today with countless hit songs, a myriad of awards both local and international and beefy international record deals with the likes of Sony Entertainment among others.

In spite of his immense success as an artist, he is one of the most hated acts in Nigeria and Africa with haters discreting his success and claiming his rich background is the only reason he is well-to-do.

With the likes of Wizkid and Burna Boy directly or otherwise asserting this in the past, David Adedeji as he is originally known has been unfairly labelled as an artiste who bought his way to stardom.

The singer, songwriter and record producer has on a number of ocassions addressed these claims as in a recent interview with Ebuka he explained that his love for the music craft is what drew him into the industry in the first place.

Davido bragged that all his siblings are richer than him because they ventured into other forms of business in the power sector and that he chose music because it is what he loves.

Nonetheless, Nigerian rapper Ladipoe has added his voice to the conversation.

In his opinion, the fact that fans subscribed to the music and style of the likes of Wizkid and Burna more didn’t mean that they should hate on Davido.

”I don’t understand why Davido gets so much hate. In fact, I don’t understand why anyone gets hate for giving everything to the thing they love”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido has released the tracklist of his new album dubbed ”A Better Time” with collaborations from world-acclaimed music stars like Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Nas and Lil Baby.