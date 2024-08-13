type here...
I don’t have any interest in featuring in Nollywood movies – Nana Ama McBrown

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown

According to her, she is biased when it comes to anything that has to do with Ghana and Nigeria therefore she will always choose Ghana over any other country.

She continued, that that is the reason why she hardly associates herself with anything Nigerian.

Speaking on her Onua showtime, Nana Ama McBrown mentioned that she has a good rapport with Ghanaian musicians and ditching them to jam to Nigerian songs means she is betraying them.

“If you study me, you would know that I hardly jam to Nigerian songs on social media. I feel like I would have sinned against Ghanaian artistes,” the multiple-award-winning actress explained.

“I once watched Big Brother Naija last time and the show’s housemates have their party while I was eating.

I was there when I heard a DJ play Sarkodie’s song on the show. I decided to stand up and dance to the song, and then the DJ stopped playing the song after less than a minute.

Indirectly, I always fight with my Nigerian counterparts. This is why I don’t act in any Nigerian movie. I don’t feel them like that,” she said.

