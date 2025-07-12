type here...
I don’t have any lady to spend my money- Don Little cries

By Mzta Churchill
Diminutive Kumawoor actor, Don Little has taken to social media to cry over his inability to find a life partner.

The actor, in a self recorded video bragged about being able to move from rags to riches, stating that he has been able to make a lot of money.

Don added that, at the moment, he has a 10-bedroom apartment in Accra, where he presently stays.

However, Don Little has said that he is very unhappy, revealing that he is finding it very difficult to get a life partner.

Don claims initially he thought when he became successful, getting a life partner could be easy, however, he has realized that was just a cock and bull story.

According to Don Little, he has tried his best possible get a life partner, but the more he tries, the more impossible it becomes.

