I Don’t Have Any Problem If My Wife Cheats On Me And Gets Pregnant- Counselor Lutterodt

Ghanaian relationship counselor, Counselor Luterrodt did not get the pseudonym “Controversial Counselor” for nothing.

The controversial relationship counselor has sparked another controversy online, making netizens ask about his sensitivity to issues.

Speaking with Empress Gifty on her “U Cook” show, the controversial counselor stated that he sees no sense in men going for a DNA Test.

According to Counselor Lutterodt, men who go for DNA Tests have a mental problem, saying “People who conduct DNA tests have mental health issues. What are you doing the DNA tests for? I have no use for DNA tests.”

The counselor went on to add that he would not be tickled if he found out that his wife had cheated on him.

According to him, “Why would I cry if my wife cheated on me and got pregnant? I have always said that I won’t be bothered if my wife has an affair with another man. I have been married to her for 26 years, so why would I cry if she cheats on me once? She understood what she did.”

Meanwhile, Funny Face has divulged that plans are far advanced towards another DNA test to prove whether indeed, he is not the biological father of his children.

-- AD --

The Ghanaian comedian in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page stated that even though the initial DNA Test stated that he is not the biological father of his children, he still doubts, and as a result, he has gone for other DNA Tests.