Entertainment

I don’t have anything in the US – Twene Jonas

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian social media influencer Twene Jonas has finally being busted and has revealed that he has nothing to his name in the United States.

The Vlogger has for some time now being bragging of making millions of dollars after he landed in America some few years ago.

Recently, he showed off two luxurious Lamborghinis saying he had just purchased those car and they are worth over millions of dollars.

Well, luck eluded him when he was accosted by one Ghanaian also living in the US identified as Chris Dollar who asked him of the whereabouts of his Lamborghini and Porche cars.

At first, Twene Jonas was saying the cars were parked at a different location but upon further persuasion, he finally gave up and said he has nothing attached to his name but was just bragging for social media likes.

Watch the video below:

He said if he told people the truth, they would not be so keen to listen to him and follow him on social media.

Chris Dollar went on to point his place of work to Twene Jonas and told him that he has been an employee of that institution for the past 20 years.

He went on to ask Jonas to stop bragging and making it seem as though he had it all figured out because it was going to put unnecessary pressure on the youth in Ghana.

Source:Ghpage

