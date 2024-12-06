type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI Dont Have Attention For That Thing- Black Sherif Responds To Shatta...
Entertainment

I Dont Have Attention For That Thing- Black Sherif Responds To Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has verbally responded to dancehall dragon, Shatta Wale.

Black Sherif, speaking in a recent interview sighted by Gh Page refuted claims of subtly firing shots at Shatta Wale via his Snapchat.

He claims that before he became who he is presently, he was a troll on social media, and he revealed that he stopped trolling people because of his current status.

Black Sherif noted that he would not in any way stop posting on Snapchat all in the name of “I have an issue with Shatta Wale”.

He disclosed that he has seen and heard all the deaning things Shatta Wale has said about him on media platforms and his handles.

Responding to them, Black Sherif said he has chosen not to mind Shatta Wale, claiming he does not have attention to whatever deaming things Shatta Wale says about him.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, December 6, 2024
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.3mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways