I Dont Have Attention For That Thing- Black Sherif Responds To Shatta Wale

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has verbally responded to dancehall dragon, Shatta Wale.

Black Sherif, speaking in a recent interview sighted by Gh Page refuted claims of subtly firing shots at Shatta Wale via his Snapchat.

He claims that before he became who he is presently, he was a troll on social media, and he revealed that he stopped trolling people because of his current status.

Black Sherif noted that he would not in any way stop posting on Snapchat all in the name of “I have an issue with Shatta Wale”.

He disclosed that he has seen and heard all the deaning things Shatta Wale has said about him on media platforms and his handles.

Responding to them, Black Sherif said he has chosen not to mind Shatta Wale, claiming he does not have attention to whatever deaming things Shatta Wale says about him.