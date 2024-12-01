I Don’t Honor TGMA- Jay Bahd

A member of the Asakaa Boys in the Kumerica craze, Jay Bhad has finally revealed why he does not appear at TGMA.

Speaking during an interview on Opemsuo FM monitored by Gh Page, Jay Bahd shockingly disclosed that he does not honor TGMA.

The musician claims he has neither shared nor honored his TGMA nomination.

Revealing why he does that, Jay Bahd stated that the TGMA body is not fair enough, especially when it comes to Kumasi-based musicians.

According to Jay Bahd, anytime he received an award at the TGMA, he preferred someone taking it on his behalf, noting that he did not have time to make an appearance there.

Jay Bahd added that another reason why he does not honor the TGMA is because he does not make awards define him.