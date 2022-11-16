“I don’t know about fuel price hikes because I don’t buy fuel” – KT Hammond

Adanse-Asokwa MP KT Hammond has said he has no knowledge about the hikes in fuel prices in Ghana.

According to him, his ignorance about the situation stemmed from the fact that he does not purchase fuel because he owns no car.

“I don’t buy fuel. Don’t talk about me. I don’t have a car.” – He said on Tuesday, November 15, during the sitting of the committee hearing the censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

Those on the panel were surprised considering that KT Hammond had earlier lamented about his experience at a filling station when he wanted to purchase fuel.

He had lamented:

“A few days ago, I went to the garage, they pumped the fuel into the car and they came to give me the bill, it almost turned into a third world war at the station. I asked why is he giving me this. And he said just yesterday the price of Super moved to what the price of diesel used to be.

“It is a particularly difficult situation and I do not envy the lot. Those who are really having to juggle,” he said.