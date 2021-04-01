- Advertisement -

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono whose name was mentioned as the one who helped Rawling’s alleged daughter escape the fury of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has finally spoken.

It would be remembered that since the demise of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, a lady identified as Abigail came out and alleged that she is the first daughter of the man affectionately called Papa J.

According to her story, she went to Maame Dokono to tell her the story of her mother’s relationship with the former president which resulted in her birth but after listening to the story, she asked her to keep a secret and gave her money to leave the country.

She (Abigail) decided to relocate to Togo but has been coming down to part take in any of the Rawlings’ family meeting.

Maame Dokono after weeks of silence has finally opened up and spoken about the allegations by the ‘daughter’ of JJ Rawlings.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus, Maame Dokono revealed that she knows nothing about all that she is saying because she doesn’t even remember having a conversation with anyone.

She continued that if she knew of the story as Abigail claims, she would have personally held her hand and take her to funeral grounds.

Nothing has been heard from Abigail and the other people who claimed to be the children of the late president ad the founder of the National Democratic Congress since his burial.