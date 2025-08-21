type here...
I don’t know the person I bought the car from, I don’t have the receipt and I don’t have the person’s number- Shatta Wale cries out

By Mzta Churchill
Shatta Wale

The brouhaha between dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale, and EOCO has escalated to an extremely worrisome level.

To anyone at sea, the dancehall musician was detained by the EOCO when dusk fell yesterday, August 21 over car issues.

According to the information gathered by Gh Page, Shatta Wale has said that he doesn’t know who he bought the car from.

The musician noted that, he bought the car in focus from the streets, from someone he does not know.

The dancehall musician also failed to provide a receipt and the contact information of the person he bought it from, stating that he has lost both.

Meanwhile, we at Gh Page promise to keep fans and Ghanaians updated should there be any new developments.

What will happen if an animal like you dies?- Rashad questions Ralph

I strongly believe Ralph is bipolar- Rashad explains

