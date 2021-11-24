type here...
“I don’t know the whereabouts of one of my sons” – Kofi Amoabeng reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Amobeng
Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the CEO of collapsed UT bank has disclosed that he is unsure of the whereabouts of one of his sons due to the arduous nature of his business endeavors.

The pressure that came with developing the UT empire, according to the Kofi Amoabeng unknowingly harmed bonding with his family resulting in the rift.

Speaking in an interview with Benjamin Akakpo on JOY TV’s Prime Morning Show, the former military officer disclosed that the distance between him and his children had a negative impact on their upbringing.

He claimed that things did not come out the way he had hoped.

In the course of the discussion, he admitted that he’s the cause for the split between himself and his son and said he’s ever ready to make the necessary adjustments.

He is reported to have explained that;

So I had all the time or the attention to pay to the company that I was building. But all the same, my kids who were studying and other things, I didn’t have time for them as much as I would have liked. And some of them did not turn out the way I wanted them to turn out.

One of my boys, I don’t even know where he is…He refuses to get in touch with me. I have an idea he’s probably in Chicago, but that’s a different story. I don’t know where he is. And it’s because he felt I wasn’t there for him.”

