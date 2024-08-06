type here...
“I don’t know what I’ve done” – Dr Likee’s boy 39/40 replies after his boss’ rants (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Likee

Following Dr Likee’s recent rants about his mentees’ stubbornness, and hinting that he would retire from acting to focus on his business interests, 39/40 has spoken for the first time.

As we are all aware, days ago, Dr Likee explained why he has chosen to retire from skit-making.

According to him, ever since he became a YouTube star, he has endured a lot of unfair treatment from colleagues and mentees.

Dr Likee’s emotional remarks seemed to have exposed a crisis in his camp, which has led some of his cronies to comment for themselves.

Dr Likee’s protégé, 39/40, has broken silence on the whole brouhaha during an interview with blogger Zion Felix in France.

The actor said he regretted hearing his mentor describe the pain caused by those who were meant to care for him.


“I don’t know the specific reason for that tag, but I think we all have to learn from our mistakes. I’ve never seen him speak like that. He described us as stubborn.”

39/40 then apologised to Dr Likee, despite stating that there was no bad blood between the two of them.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

