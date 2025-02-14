type here...
I don’t know why I married my husband – Charlotte Oduro

By Qwame Benedict
Counselor Charlotte Oduro is still in the news after her marriage to Apostle Solomon Oduro ended in tears after 16 years.

Following the news of their divorce, a lot of videos have emerged of Counselor Charlotte Oduro talking about her marriage to her now ex-husband including comments she made about sticking with her husband forever.

An old video has also emerged on social media and this time, she is heard saying that she doesn’t know what actually made her marry her husband.

According to her in the video, when they first met nothing about him excited her which made her sometimes even question why she married him in the first place.

She added that she believed it was God who wanted to join them together because the church she was by then attending even kicked against the marriage because they said Apostle Solomon Oduro was not educated.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro disclosed that she schooled in the city and also had the chance to further her education but Apostle Solomon was a JHS dropout from one village school.

