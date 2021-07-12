type here...
I don’t like Accra Academy SHS – Student accused of burning dormitories

By Qwame Benedict
The 15-year-old student of Accra Academy who has been identified as the one who recently set the school dormitories on fire has broken his silence.

It would be remembered that on July 8, 2021, Ghpage.com reported that one student has been fingered as the main brain behind the fire in the school.

According to our earlier publication, the student was mentally ill and not aware of what he was doing but a piece of new information has proved otherwise.

In the new development, the student has explained his decision to burn down the school saying his parents forced him to attend that school against his wish.

Facing the committee set aside to investigate the recent fire in the school, he revealed that he didn’t like that school and but his parents forced him to attend the school.

He went on further to say that he wanted to be a day student but he was rather asked to be a boarder something he didn’t like.

On where he had the fuel to carry out his act, he revealed that he has been buying it from a filling station closer to the school.

The unnamed student confirmed that he is the main brain behind most of the fire outbreaks in the school.

Source:Ghpage

