“I don’t need any of my father’s properties” – Kennedy Agyapong Jnr states

Kennedy Agyapong Jr., the enterprising son of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has emphatically stated that he believes he would be much richer than his father through his efforts.

In an exclusive interview with Asaase Radio, the young entrepreneur shared his aspirations and the values that drive him.

Agyapong Jr. acknowledged the robust financial foundation his parents have laid but stressed his commitment to building further upon it.

“I think I can do it; you have to set a goal because I have the opportunity to not start from zero. I always tell my dad, God forbid, if he dies, he doesn’t have to leave me with anything.

Kennedy-Agyapong-and-Son-Kenneth-Agyapong

He should give everything to the rest of my siblings because I am the second oldest,” – He asserted.



Demonstrating a profound sense of responsibility towards his siblings, Agyapong Jr. emphasized the importance of continuing his family’s legacy.

“He started from zero; now he’s at one, I should be at two, then my other siblings and children should add on to it,” he said.

As we all know, Kennedy Agyapong Jr. is not just riding on his father’s coattails. As a co-founder of the Afrofuture Festival, he is actively establishing a chain of businesses.

His ventures include selling shea butter and making clothes, showcasing his diverse entrepreneurial spirit.

“I do a lot of things, like selling shea butter and making clothes as well. I can’t just rely on the fact that my father is Kennedy Agyapong, so this is not the time to relax,” he explained.