“I don’t regret what I did to Bongo Ideas, I wish I did worse” – Nana Aba

The celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster has said she has no regrets over how she and her judges treated Bongo Ideas when he appeared before them at an audition.

After over a year, Nana Aba Anamoah has finally reacted and responded to critics who called her out at the time for acting unprofessionally towards Bongo Ideas.

Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere, all acting as judges in the video, humiliated Bongo Ideas by calling him out for some of the things he had published against them.

In an interview on Joy FM, Nana Aba Anamoah said she wished she did worse considering how Bongo Ideas has become so notorious on social media and continuing with what they reprimanded him for.

“I think that day, I was in a good mood. The things that boy said about us and other women were unprintable. I couldn’t have repeated them. They called me out and said it was unprofessional, and that should happen to them.”

Nana Aba Anamoah added that she decided to react the way she did because she was pained by the claim that Bongo Ideas called her a ‘prostitute,” etc.

“You cannot sit on social media and call me all sorts of names, and you want me to mentor you? Are you crazy? That reaction is one I will repeat every day. I knew what I was doing, and I am not even bothered. I have no regrets, and I don’t apologize for it. I will do it again, she said.